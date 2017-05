PEOPLE on Newstart and Youth Allowance on the Fraser Coast may be eligible to take part in a new trial to encourage workers to join the horticulture industry.

The Seasonal Work Incentives for Job Seekers trial starts on July 1 this year and is available for those on Newstart and Youth Allowance for at least three months.

The trial will run for two years and will be capped at 7,600 participants over that time.