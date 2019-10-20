NEW JOBS: M'boro mill gets grant

NEW JOBS: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders caught up with Baywood's managing director Nigel Pedersen.

NINE new jobs have been created at a Maryborough manufacturer after the business received a $305,000 grant.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the funding was awarded to Baywood from the $46 million Made in Queensland grants program, which he said was crucial to not only keep manufacturing in the region, but also growing the sector.

"Maryborough speciality timber manufacturer Baywood created nine new jobs after using their $305,000 grant to install of a state-of-the-art, small-scale sawmill,” Mr Saunders said.

"Queensland's manufacturing sector is worth $20 billion, and through programs like MiQ ,the Palaszczuk Government is ensuring the potential of great regional businesses like Baywood can be maximised.”

Baywood Director Jonathan Pedersen said the MiQ grant would assist with the purchase and installation of an advanced manufacturing sawmill.

"Baywood has been producing high-quality timber products such as decking, landscape and structural timbers for the past 30 years,” Mr Pedersen said.

"We will now be able to expand our product range and improve production efficiency with the introduction of a new small-scale sawmill that utilises advanced manufacturing technology.”

"Since 2017 the Palaszczuk Government has supported around 75 projects across Queensland through MiQ,” Mr Dick said.

"The grants, which are matched by the manufacturers, will help create more than 930 new jobs over the next five years and are expected to generate approximately $92 million in private sector investment.”

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said MiQ is helping local manufacturers expand, upskill and employ.