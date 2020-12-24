New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street, with Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, said the upgrade was welcomed by the members and regular users of the hall.

A NEW kitchen has been built at Fraser Coast Artslink, as well as additional storage, thanks to a grant from the Federal Government.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated Fraser Coast Artslink on its successful application from round 5 of the Stronger Communities program.

“Fraser Coast Artslink received $4017 for a much-needed upgrade of the kitchen and extra storage was also added,” Mr Pitt said.

“The Stronger Communities Program has been very successful for community groups and organisations like Fraser Coast Artslink that would otherwise struggle to fund these types of projects.

“More than 50 projects throughout the Hinkler electorate have received funding from the Stronger Communities Program.”

“We only reopened in September after the COVID restrictions eased, so it’s great to have the regular groups back and be able to hold workshops in the future,” she said.

“The improvements funded with this grant from the Stronger Communities Program will assist us in fostering further community participation,” she said.

Fraser Coast Artslink is a non-profit community organisation which supports all local performing artists, visual artists, musicians, dancers, writers, artisans and crafters.

Another round of the Stronger Communities Program was announced in the federal budget in October.

Grants between $2500 and $20,000 will be available to community organisations for small capital projects.