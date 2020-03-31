New leaders chosen for disaster response

FRASER COAST mayor George Seymour has taken over as chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group following his recent re-election.

He replaces Councillor Rolf Light who retired from the Fraser Coast Regional Council at the recent elections after two terms on the council.

The LDMG is responsible for co-ordinating the council’s response to natural disasters.

“Cr Light was passionate about disaster management and ensuring the region would be resilient and recover quickly after an event,” Cr Seymour said.

“He has left the region in good stead.”

In the case of COVID-19, the council is ready to supply resources as needed but Queensland Health is the lead agency responding to the virus in the state.

Other leadership changes on the council included re-elected councillor, Darren Everard, taken on the role of Recovery Committee chairman.

He takes the role over from Anne Maddern, who also retired at the election.

The committee co-ordinates the efforts of federal, state, local service clubs and community groups such as Red Cross as they help the community rebuild following disasters.