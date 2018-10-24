New leases for Naval Cadets, sporting groups

THE home base of the Fraser Coast Naval Cadets has been given a new lease of life after a motion was carried in Wednesday's council meeting.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will negotiate a new lease with the naval cadets over their home base, the TS Krait, on the site of a former sawmill in Round Island Rd, Urangan.

Councillors voted unanimously for the motion.

"The lease has been in a holding pattern since it expired in 2016 as the council considered the future of buildings on the property," mayor George Seymour said.

"An engineering report confirmed the building structures were unsafe and should be demolished.

"The cadets will continue to operate from temporary accommodation organised by the Department of Defence.

"The new lease will enable the cadets to seek funding opportunities to build a new facility on the property."

The council will also negotiate a new 10-year lease with the Boonooroo and District Sport and Recreation Association.

The association provides Boonooroo with a central sport and recreational facility that encourages fitness, social interaction and community development.

"Council congratulates the association for the hard work they have put in through fund raising to maintain their facilities and provide a hub for the community," councillor Anne Maddern said.

"(These groups) ensure the Fraser Coast is a vibrant community."