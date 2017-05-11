25°
News

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Helen Spelitis
| 11th May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOG owners and puppy lovers beware, the rules are about to change.

In just over two weeks new legislation will come into effect placing heavy restrictions on dog owners and the sale of puppies.

It means anyone who plans to breed their dog, even once, will have to register as a breeder if they intend to sell, give away or advertise the puppies in any way.

Legitimate working dogs will be the only exception, along with animals surrendered to shelters, and heavy penalties will apply to rule breakers.

Those who fail to follow the new rules, and are caught, could be fined up to $6095 as the State Government attempts to stamp out backyard breeders and puppy farms.

Ipswich West Pet and Aquarium owner Dean Peske said many people who bought puppies planned to breed them once, then sell the puppies back to the pet shop.

But under the new legislation, the puppies can't legally be sold unless a valid registered breeder's details are displayed alongside the animal.

Mr Peske, who does sell puppies at his shop but feels passionately about stamping out dodgy breeders, says the new legislation will take away a lot of the guess work.

"We don't sell that many puppies but when we do have people call up we always ask multiple questions, including if we can come out and see the dogs at the property," Mr Peske said.

"If people say no, then we leave them alone straight away."

Dean Teske from Ipswich Pet and Aquarium.
Dean Teske from Ipswich Pet and Aquarium. Rob Williams

The Protecting Puppies legislation passed the Parliament in May last year and will take effect this year from May 26 and applies to all dogs born on or after this date.

The law requires anyone giving away, supplying, selling or advertising dogs or puppies must have a supply number that identifies the breeder of that specific animal.

Those details will be held on a new register, the Queensland Dog Breeder Register.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the new legislation was unlikely to fix the problem of puppy farms but was a step in the right direction.

"Hopefully it will put a stop to all the online ads," Mr Beatty said.

The Agriculture Department says there will be a three month period where penalties will only be dished out to repeat offenders as the department focuses on an education campaign.  

The new rules;

  • Those selling and supplying dogs must have a valid breeder's number attached to the animal
  • That number must be displayed alongside the dog being offered for sale
  • Anyone who breeds then wants to sell, give away, advertise puppies or dogs must register
  • Dogs and cats must be fitted with a microchip linked to up-to-date contact details
  • Dogs and puppies can still be surrendered to shelters without having to register

The penalties;

  • Failing to register as a dog breeder (maximum penalty - $6,095)
  • Not updating changes to registration details(maximum penalty - $2,438)
  • Not micro-chipping a dog (maximum penalty - $2,438)
  • Not providing a valid supply number when supplying or advertising a dog (maximum penalty - $6,095)
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dog owners general-seniors-news ipswich protecting puppies puppies

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

MP: 'People are dying in Wide Bay and it must stop'

MP: 'People are dying in Wide Bay and it must stop'

"People are dying in the electorate of Wide Bay and it must stop,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien told parliament.

How the Fire Station mural immortalises M'boro's history

Maryborough Mural Project - "Brave Lexie and Foxie" mural on the Alice St wall of the Maryborough Fire Station. (L) Acting Insp. Andrew Madders, project co-founders Deborah Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie, artist Brian Tisdall and Ivan and Lex Casperson (sons of Bryan, the boy being carried from the fire by his elder brother Lexie).

The new mural was revealed last week.

Coast's new shopping, cinema, complex enters next stage

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween.

The public comment period runs from May 11 to June 1.

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Local Partners

Giving her old orthosis the boot

11-year-old Tatum Rashford from Hervey Bay is now able to walk with more support thanks to a generous donation by the Fraser Lions Club.

FOSSIL FUELS: Hot topic in the spotlight at library talk

GUEST SPEAKER: Sheena Gillman (right) is a strong advocate for wildlife.

The impact of oil extraction in the spotlight at library talk.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 63 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $395,600

3 Bedrooms Main with en-suite Open plan dining and living Double garage with internal access Covered patio area under roof

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!