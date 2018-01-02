New life welcomed into new year

Luke and Jill Burgess with their New Year's Day baby girl, Eliza Rose.

Inge Hansen

WHILE thousands across the Fraser Coast were counting down to welcome 2018, Jill and Luke Burgess were counting down to welcome their first child into the world.

"I was speaking to my mum on the phone and I asked her what she was doing for New Year's and she said nothing really and then she asked me," she said.

"I said to her 'oh, well, I had a baby'."

Little Eliza Rose Burgess was born at 10.58am at a tiny 6.82lbs (3095g) in Hervey Bay Hospital just a few days earlier than expected.

When speaking with the Chronicle, the couple was still coming to terms with the new addition.

"I had a feeling (Eliza) would come on New Year's Day but no one believed me," Mrs Burgess said.

"It's definitely got to be the best New Year we've ever had, it'll be hard to beat."