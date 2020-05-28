Menu
Councillor Daniel Sanderson in Anzac Park.
New lighting on the agenda for Fraser Coast park

Carlie Walker
28th May 2020 9:00 AM
THE first steps have been taken towards improving lighting for pedestrians and cyclists in Maryborough's Anzac Park.

At yesterday's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting the councillors committed to developing detailed designs for the Anzac Park and Ululah Lagoon shared pathway lighting project.

It will be included for consideration in the council's 10 year capital works program.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the lighting along the 2800 metre pathway was limited to street lights in some sections only.

"Walkers and runners use the pathway daily, while it also provides access for people attending the netball and tennis courts and linkages to other pathways within Anzac Park that connect to playgrounds, the skate park, picnic and barbecue areas," he said.

"Better lighting would improve safety and security for those using the pathway and would allow the pathway to be used by more people and for longer, especially during winter.

