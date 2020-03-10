New lights set to be installed at intersection

Works to install traffic signals at the Pialba-Burrum Heads Road, Karraschs Road and Sawmill Road intersection will start soon.

TRAFFIC lights are set to be installed at the intersection of Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd Karraschs Road and Sawmill Road intersection, with work to begin later this month.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said there had been several crashes at the intersection in recent years due to the increasing traffic on the Pialba–Burrum Heads Road.

“It’s getting harder for drivers coming from side roads to find a good break in the traffic on Pialba–Burrum Heads Road,” Mr Saunders said.

“Putting traffic lights in there will make it safer and mean people aren’t forced to take risky turns.”

Mr Saunders said signalised pedestrian crossings will be provided on all legs of the intersection and a shared bike path will be installed on Pialba–Burrum Heads Road.

“Some members of the community wanted to see the speed limit reduced at the Ansons/Dundowran roads intersection to the east,” he said.

“We’ve listened to these concerns and will extend the 80km/h speed limit about two kilometres to the east to include the Ansons/Dundowran roads intersection.

“The speed limit will also be reduced to 60km/h through the intersection.”

The $963,000 works package is expected to take about one month to complete, weather permitting.

For up-to-date information on roadworks across the state, visit ww.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.