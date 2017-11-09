New locals love life in Torquay

KICKING BACK: Jeanette and Neil Brooks kayak from their home in Torquay to Enzo's for coffee most mornings.

KICKING BACK: Jeanette and Neil Brooks kayak from their home in Torquay to Enzo's for coffee most mornings.

IT TOOK Torquay's newest locals, Jeanette and Neil Brooks, just seven months to pack up their entire life in South Australia and move more than 2000km for a new start.

They said the move was spurred on when they visited Neil's 33-year-old daughter Krystal, who lives on the Fraser Coast, in November last year.

"She had moved out here herself and had no support here whatsoever,” Neil said.

"They're hoping to start a family, so we can help out with babysitting and all that,” Jeanette said.

"We thought this would be a nice place to retire, and we're about nine years away from that.

"We went home, re-evaluated things and thought, let's sell our house, give our jobs up and move.”

Torquay duo Jeanette and Neil Brooks are loving life in Hervey Bay. Doug Hollaway

Immediately after their visit they started looking at real estate and put their own home on the market.

"We put our house on the market and it sold in three weeks,” Neil said.

"We paid $360,000 for our house here,” Jeanette said. "It is just a street from the beach. Y

ou just wouldn't get that anywhere else in Australia.

"We bought a kayak, paddle board and push bikes and we just make the most of the Esplanade.”

On July 4, Neil, Jeanette, her 81-year-old father Ted Follis and their three dogs moved into their new home.

While they've travelled a good distance to live here, Neil said he was surprise at how many Queenslanders from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Noosa had recently moved here.

"Almost everyone we talk to in passing says 'we've only just moved here ourselves',” he said.

Perhaps the biggest thing they find hard to believe is how everyone here is still so friendly. "It's amazing how many people are up on the beach at six o'clock in the morning,” Neil said.

"On the beach everyone's happy, saying 'morning' as you walk past.”

Neil said he used to travel an hour each way to work on country roads.

"I'm surprised with the amount of time I spent travelling that I never had an accident.

"I thought it's time for a change, it's time to step back and smell the roses and enjoy life.

"Now my hardest decision is whether I buy a boat or a jet ski.”