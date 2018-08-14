New location for paddle out

RIDE OF LIFE: Layla the dog joined the tribute to humpback whales at last year's Paddle Out for Whales.

RIDE OF LIFE: Layla the dog joined the tribute to humpback whales at last year's Paddle Out for Whales.

THIS year's Paddle Out for Whales is at Torquay foreshore to make it easier for participants, spectators and people with disabilities.

The popular event will be held on Sunday from noon at Ernie Organ Park, Torquay.

Brendan Bowers, event coordinator for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events said the event was a sentimental favourite of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival.

"It's such a meaningful event for so many people and we have quite a few visitors who drive for more than three hours to the Fraser Coast to take part," Mr Bowers said.

"The new location has a boat ramp, concrete steps and a jetty which will be great for people heading out on the water and for those watching."

Mr Bowers said it was a colourful spectacle with people paddling out in kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and all sorts of inflatable craft.

"They form a circle out on the ocean and observe a minute's silence to remember the humpback whales that have died as a result of human actions during the year and as a show of support for ongoing conservation efforts," he said.

"It's a memorable event to be part of."

Hawaiian-trained local Leandra Gurbiel will perform the Aloha Mai E chant, a calling to the humpback whales invoking the blessing of migration, and will entertain the crowds with a Hawaiian dance troupe.

Pre-register, at oceanfestival.com.au, or on the day from noon to 1pm.