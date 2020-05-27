New look market has safety first focus

Maryborough markets to return - (L) McKenzie Derrick and Chelsea Larner from Fraser Coast Tourism & Events with reminders for market goers.Photo: Alistair Brightman

A NEW look Maryborough markets will open tomorrow.

The layout means residents will shop and keep their distance.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events manager Robyn Peach said the stalls will be placed further apart than usual and down one side of Adelaide St so shoppers have more space to social distance and line safely.

There will be no live music or chairs to sit at as organisers are encouraging attendees to leave swiftly after shopping.

Mrs Peach said organisers, stall holders and CBD shop owners were excited about the return of the markets after the three month closure.

“It brings people into the heart of Maryborough,” she said.

The event manager said she encouraged attendees to download the Covidsafe app.

“Maryborough has a lot of high-risk people as they are older,” she said.

“They are often the markets’ biggest supporters so we really want to make sure it is a safe environment.

“Everyone just needs to remember all of the social distancing rules they have learnt over the past few months and bring them to the markets.”