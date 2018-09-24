New magistrate appointed to Maryborough Courthouse

A NEW magistrate has been appointed to the top role at the Maryborough Courthouse, filling the position which had been vacant for about three months.

Magistrate Terry Duroux, now in his second week in the Heritage City's courthouse, has already made a firm foray in sentencing guilty offenders and offering words of condemnation.

He has also emphasised the importance of protecting the identities of child crime victims.

But he's brought some humour to the role too, jokingly calling himself an "old dinosaur" at one point in relation to familiarising himself with the local system.

Outside court, compliments have flowed in regarding Magistrate Duroux's thorough explanations to defendants about court proceedings.

The new appointee, who graduated with a law degree from QUT in 1994, previously worked as a Magistrate in Caboolture.

He has taken on the role over predecessor Magistrate John Smith, who retired in May.