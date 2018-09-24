Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

New magistrate appointed to Maryborough Courthouse

Annie Perets
by
24th Sep 2018 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW magistrate has been appointed to the top role at the Maryborough Courthouse, filling the position which had been vacant for about three months.   

Magistrate Terry Duroux, now in his second week in the Heritage City's courthouse, has already made a firm foray in sentencing guilty offenders and offering words of condemnation.  

He has also emphasised the importance of protecting the identities of child crime victims.  

But he's brought some humour to the role too, jokingly calling himself an "old dinosaur" at one point in relation to familiarising himself with the local system.   

Outside court, compliments have flowed in regarding Magistrate Duroux's thorough explanations to defendants about court proceedings.   

The new appointee, who graduated with a law degree from QUT in 1994, previously worked as a Magistrate in Caboolture.

He has taken on the role over predecessor Magistrate John Smith, who retired in May.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Accused op shop flasher denies the display was planned

    Accused op shop flasher denies the display was planned

    News Edward Jeremy Liddicoat, 72, is charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child (exposure).

    HOLIDAY FUN: Your ultimate guide these school holidays

    premium_icon HOLIDAY FUN: Your ultimate guide these school holidays

    Whats On Looking for something to do with your kids these holidays?

    Rory's got what it takes to lead

    Rory's got what it takes to lead

    Soccer Rory Hartwell taught the under 6 Strikers during the 22-week season.

    Local Partners