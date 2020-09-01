New magistrate takes the reins in Maryborough court

A NEW magistrate has taken the reins at Maryborough Courthouse.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler oversaw cases in the court on Monday morning, replacing Magistrate Terry Duroux, who had served in the role for about two years.

Mr Duroux, who has moved to Ipswich Magistrates Court, replaced long-serving magistrate John Smith, who retired in May, 2018.

Mr Fowler was appointed as a magistrate in June last year.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said Mr Fowler had two decades of experience in the law, covering all criminal court levels.

In 2018, Mr Fowler was presented with the Queensland Law Society's most esteemed award, the QLS President's Medal, at the annual Legal Profession Dinner and Awards night.

The annual award is presented to a solicitor who embodies the spirit of justice, leadership and tradition, and takes into account the span of the nominee's career.

QLS president Ken Taylor said it was a privilege to acknowledge Mr Fowler's abiding commitment to justice, leadership and the legal profession with this award for 2018.

"Throughout Kurt's career, he has almost exclusively focused on advocacy and criminal defence, and is well-known and highly respected by his peers," he said.

Mr Fowler was also acknowledged for advising younger solicitors as a QLS senior counsellor, for his work an accredited specialist in criminal law and the chairman of the QLS Criminal Law Committee.