New map system as simple as a swipe of the finger

EASY MAPS: Innovation, Aviation and Communications Portfolio Councillor Paul Truscott tries his hand at Council's new mapping system.

AN EASIER to use a mapping system, which maps the Fraser Coast, has been introduced by the Fraser Coast council.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the new system is easier, more responsive and mobile friendly for users looking for land information, services and infrastructure, planning zones and aerial photography.

"We have created a range of different mapping themes which are presented as icons on the page, so if you are looking for property information you simply click on property mapping,” Cr Truscott said.

"You can use the maps to find a range of information such as inundation maps, parks, walk and cycle paths, timed parking areas or Council infrastructure such as stormwater and sewerage pipes.

"We plan to add more icons to the mapping page so you will be able to easily find things such as a place to picnic, walk your dog or facilities such as libraries or pools.”

The maps can be accessed at map.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.