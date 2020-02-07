New Mary River flood cameras installed

Aerial shot of the Mary River in flood at Maryborough 2013.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has installed two new flood monitoring cameras with a third on the way.

The first of the new cameras is at Queens Park in Maryborough and it monitors the Mary River from the Granville Bridge.

It can also pan towards the Brolga Theatre.

The second new camera monitors the Teddington Weir and access road.

Chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Rolf Light said a third camera should be installed by the end of July to cover Guava St to Kent St and Mary St.

Cr Light said the cameras had three purposes; they gave residents instant information about floods, recorded data for flood prediction modelling and they provide a safe alternative other than sending out staff in dangerous conditions for flood monitoring.

The council now has seven cameras in its flood warning network, along with 21 automatic weather monitoring and flood warning stations.

The new cameras were jointly-funded by the State Government and the council under the Queensland Disaster Resilience Fund.

The State Government contributed $38,790 towards the $126,000 project.

“While it is great to have the cameras and weather stations, residents still need to be prepared,” Cr Light said, regarding flooding.