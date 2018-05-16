New mayor sworn in ceremony

ROLE OFFICIAL: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with two mayoral chains during the swearing in ceremony yesterday.

AS HE PUT two mayoral chains around his neck, a crowd of 40 people cheered as George Seymour was sworn in as the new Fraser Coast Mayor.

The ceremony took place yesterday morning in the garden beside Maryborough City Hall.

The local historian chose the Heritage-listed building for the setting because he sees it a place of celebration and a pride of the community.

In his first media interview shortly after, Cr Seymour could finally introduce himself as Mayor - a moment that has been months in the making from when he first put his hand up for the top job.

But it's straight to business for Cr Seymour, who is travelling to Brisbane this week to meet with other politicians to talk about the needs of the community.

It comes after he met with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Monday to discuss infrastructure projects.

"Council is renewing its focus, and working on partnering up with State and Federal Governments,” Cr Seymour said.

"I'm going to be really focused on the next two years of this term, on restoring stability, and bringing about more confidence in the council.”

He said his focus will still be on areas council is expected to do - such as road construction, park maintenance, and keeping rates low - but also wants to inject more fun into the region.

"Whether it's free yoga classes in parks, or better programs in libraries,” Cr seymour said. "We should be lifting expectations of what it's like to live on the Fraser Coast, making it an active and healthy community.

"Council should play a larger role in terms of events and building community sentiment.”

There is one more bi-election on the way - the newly created vacancy in Division 10 needs to be filled - with voters to hit polls in coming months.

Cr Seymour's wife Melissa Seymour-Dearnes, who is his biggest supporter and campaign manager, was smiling alongside him at the ceremony.