Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Students and teachers from Kingaroy State School. Overseas school trips have been put on hold due to coronavirus. Photo: FILE
Students and teachers from Kingaroy State School. Overseas school trips have been put on hold due to coronavirus. Photo: FILE
Health

New measures to prevent coronavirus in Qld schools

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
11th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL official overseas travel by state school students and staff has been halted until further notice due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Director-General of the Department of Education issued the directive for all international destinations other than New Zealand.

"The decision was made with the health, safety, and wellbeing of students and staff in mind," she said.

"In consultation with the Chief Health Officer and Queensland Health it was decided that further protective action to contain Covid-19 was needed to minimise risk to Queensland students and staff."

Ms Grace said the decision aligned Queensland with other state education systems.

"Schools should manage the impact of this directive locally and communicate this decision to parents and caregivers as a matter of priority," she said.

"I recognise that this directive may cause some disruption to planned tours and I would ask that schools work with their travel agent and insurers as appropriate."

Ms Grace said the Department of Education had continued to follow the advice of Queensland Health in relation to the management of the significant health issue.

"Any decision to close a school or early childhood centre would not be taken lightly and would be based on advice from the Chief Health Officer," she said.

"It would also include a full assessment of any risks to the health and welfare of staff, students, and children.

"Continuity of learning is an extremely important consideration in our response planning.

"As in other disaster and emergency management events, the department has online learning materials and virtual classroom capability that can be used by schools where appropriate to support sustained curriculum delivery."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus news education minister grace grace health queensland health
South Burnett

Just In

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans
    • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teacher had sex with student, gave answers to exams

        premium_icon Teacher had sex with student, gave answers to exams

        Crime A Queensland geography teacher not only had a sexual relationship with one of his female year 12 students, but also gave her excessive help with her exam questions.

        Bay club ready to have a craic at St Patrick’s Day

        premium_icon Bay club ready to have a craic at St Patrick’s Day

        News Club turns green to help celebrate Ireland’s patron saint

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Final council meeting before election

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Final council meeting before election

        Council News The final council meeting before the election is underway

        Marooned at Maaroom, beached at Boonooroo, trapped at Tuan

        premium_icon Marooned at Maaroom, beached at Boonooroo, trapped at Tuan

        News Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan residents seek flood solution