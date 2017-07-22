New Men's Shed blessed by Governor General Cosgrove

Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove officially opens the Hervey Bay Men's Shed at Nikenbah. Antony Van Huyssen, 9, was presented with a Commander of Australia Medallion by the Governor-General.

NINE-year old Antony Van Huyssen wasn't the only one grinning at the Hervey Bay Men's Shed.

Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove not only awarded him with a medallion, but also opened the Men's Shed new $80,000 facility yesterday.

It marks the culmination of a herculean 18-day effort for the Hervey Bay Men's Shed group to resurrect their facility.

Mr Cosgrove, the national patron of the Australian Men's Shed Association, said facilities like this were essential to the community.

"It's a wonderful adjunct to what they already had, and a huge step up to what they had a few years ago,” Mr Cosgrove said.

"Men's Shed all around Australia is a great opportunity for men to get together and be of support to each other,” he said.