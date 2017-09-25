New method to report Fraser Coast tourism numbers

THE Fraser Coast is planning to move to a more robust methodology for measuring the change in the region's annual domestic visitor numbers, which will assist in interpreting current trend information, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons says.



This follows divergent opinions on the latest Fraser Coast visitor results given by Liberal-National Party and Labor political leaders yesterday.



Mr Simons said the annual survey of domestic visitors to the Fraser Coast, carried out by Tourism Research Australia, was based on a sample of 226 landline and mobile phone interviews in the year ending June 2017.



The survey showed that the Fraser Coast received 571,000 overnight visitors in the financial year, down 9.8 per cent on the prior period.



However, the sample size of 226 had plus or minus 14 per cent statistical variability, which meant total visitor numbers to the Fraser Coast in the latest period could have been as high as 653,000 or as low as 490,000, he said.



On the advice of Tourism and Events Queensland, the Fraser Coast would join Mackay, the Whitsundays and Outback Queensland in reporting its domestic visitor trend numbers on a three-year rolling average, which was much more statistically robust because of the larger sample of 731 over the three-year period.



Mr Simons said this change would provide a much more accurate summary of tourism trends being experienced on the Fraser Coast.



"We will still report rolling annual data on a quarterly basis, but the comparison to the three-year average will iron out the large fluctuations and provide numbers that are more reliable," he said.



"In comparison to the annual figures, total domestic overnight visitors to the Fraser Coast of 571,000 in the past financial year was stable on a three-year trend (down 0.1 per cent), while holiday visitors of 292,000 in the year to June was up 1.6 per cent on the three-year average."



Mr Simons said FCTE was planning a major marketing campaign to residents in Hervey Bay and Maryborough later this year.





