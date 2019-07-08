Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOAT: Coast Guard Yeppoon tows camping couple back to shore.
BOAT: Coast Guard Yeppoon tows camping couple back to shore.
News

New moon flips boat and leaves campers stranded

Meg Bolton
by
8th Jul 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROUGH seas kept most boaties ashore last week but that didn't mean they were safe from trouble, according to the Coast Guard Yeppoon report.

A new moon proved troublesome for two campers at Great Keppel Island when their anchored boat was flipped during high tide.

The boat had been rolled over and partly filled with sand.

They were able to empty the boat but were unable to restart the motor.

On Monday, July 1, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a request to assist a tinny that had been swamped overnight at Svendsens Beach.

A Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 1.45 pm, arrived on scene at 2.15 pm, took the campers on board and returned with the boat in tow at 3.20 pm.

capricorn coast keppel island weather yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    FISHING FEARS: Jobs at risk as reforms loom

    premium_icon FISHING FEARS: Jobs at risk as reforms loom

    Politics The proposed changes to crab, trawl and inshore fishing quotas have caused grave concerns for the Fraser Coast commercial fishing industry.

    Proud Marys mark 20 years at Poppins Day in the Park

    premium_icon Proud Marys mark 20 years at Poppins Day in the Park

    News The Proud Marys' special anniversary was celebrated with a cake.

    SPORT: Junior State Cup families set to eat, stay, spend

    premium_icon SPORT: Junior State Cup families set to eat, stay, spend

    News 'It's the biggest regular sporting event we have.'

    POPPINS FEST: M'boro's Story Bank set to be tourism drawcard

    premium_icon POPPINS FEST: M'boro's Story Bank set to be tourism drawcard

    News He estimated about 3500 people had attended the festival.