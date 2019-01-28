Mum’s horror: Told to go six hours after birth

A first time mum has complained to the Office of the Health Ombudsman after she was asked to leave Logan Hospital six hours after giving birth.

A FIRST-TIME mum was asked to leave a Queensland hospital just hours after giving birth 12 days early, due to a chronic bed shortage.

Shani Lea Wallace, 26, has revealed her horror at being left to make her own way from Logan Hospital to Redland Hospital six hours after giving birth to 5lb 15oz son Lincoln.

She was one of at least four new mums asked to make the 30km trip in what is the latest scandal to hit the embattled southeast Queensland hospital, which has previously come under fire for patients being dumped in hospital corridors.

Ms Wallace said she gave birth to Lincoln at 2.38am on January 9.

Shani Lea Wallace was asked to leave Logan Hospital six hours after giving birth due to a bed shortage. Picture: Tara Croser.

Born 12 days early, Lincoln arrived weighing just 5lb 15oz and required 24-hour monitoring.

But at 9am, the Slacks Creek mother said she was asked to go to Redland Hospital before Lincoln received a full medical examination.

"The head midwife came in and said 'look do you mind going to Redlands, we don't have any beds'," Ms Wallace said.

"I felt guilty because I was told there were four people in labour in the waiting room."

Ms Wallace claimed she was not offered an ambulance and that her partner drove her 30km to Redland Hospital after staff gave her two Panadol.

When the new mother arrived at the hospital she said the hospital had no information about her transfer or her son's case.

Ms Wallace said she was told by Redland Hospital staff that three others were transferred to Redlands from Logan after giving birth.

Lincoln is doing well but Ms Wallace said she doesn’t want anyone else to go through what she did.

"It was traumatic. I'm just very lucky he's healthy," she said.

Ms Wallace said she does not blame the staff but believes the hospital urgently needs more resources.

She made an official complaint to the Office of the Health Ombudsman on January 9.

The lack of beds at Logan made headlines last week after reports of ambulance ramping and patients being treated in corridors.

It prompted Logan City Council to warn the Health Minister about forecasts of a 103-bed shortage by 2021.

Nursing and midwifery director at Logan Jacqueline Smith could not comment on Ms Wallace's case as it was before the Health Ombudsman, but said the pressure on the hospital was growing every year.

"In 2018 there were 3542 births at Logan which is an increase of 197 births on the previous year," she said.

With the area growing rapidly, Logan Hospital recorded the second highest increase in birthrates in the state. Picture: Richard Walker

Australian Bureau of Statistics birthrates showed Logan had the second highest increase in babies born from 2016-2017 across Queensland, with 115 more babies born in 2017 than the previous year.

Ms Smith said a planned $21.9 million refurbishment of the maternity ward would provide additional beds, delivery rooms and special care cots for the community.

The Office of the Health Ombudsman has reviewed Ms Wallace's case and has asked Metro South Hospital and Health Service to investigate and write a report on the incident.

A spokesman for the Office said the Ombudsman is "not currently undertaking any systemic investigations into maternity services at Logan Hospital".