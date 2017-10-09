New mural adds splash of colour to Bay aquatic centre

COLOURFUL MURAL: Artist Rebecca Knowles with councillor David Lewis and deputy mayor George Seymour in front of the mural.

A NEW mural at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre is aimed at encouraging children to learn how to swim.

The mural, painted by artist Rebecca Knowles, is part of a council program to brighten the pool area and make it more inviting.

Ms Knowles said it was the first mural she had painted in 20 years.

"It's taken 40 hours so far and I think probably another four days to complete," Ms Knowles said.

"It has been a lot of fun."

The art style incorporates sea creatures that are used as part of the centre's learn-to-swim classes.

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis and Deputy Mayor George Seymour contributed towards the project from their discretionary funds.

"I noticed Rebecca's paintings at the Urangan Pier Market a while ago and have watched as she has developed her business," Cr Seymour said.

"She now exhibits and sells pieces across Queensland."

Cr David Lewis said the new mural would be a hit with children using the pool.