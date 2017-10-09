30°
News

New mural adds splash of colour to Bay aquatic centre

COLOURFUL MURAL: Artist Rebecca Knowles with councillor David Lewis and deputy mayor George Seymour in front of the mural.
COLOURFUL MURAL: Artist Rebecca Knowles with councillor David Lewis and deputy mayor George Seymour in front of the mural. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

A NEW mural at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre is aimed at encouraging children to learn how to swim.

The mural, painted by artist Rebecca Knowles, is part of a council program to brighten the pool area and make it more inviting.

Ms Knowles said it was the first mural she had painted in 20 years.

"It's taken 40 hours so far and I think probably another four days to complete," Ms Knowles said.

"It has been a lot of fun."

The art style incorporates sea creatures that are used as part of the centre's learn-to-swim classes.

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis and Deputy Mayor George Seymour contributed towards the project from their discretionary funds.

"I noticed Rebecca's paintings at the Urangan Pier Market a while ago and have watched as she has developed her business," Cr Seymour said.

"She now exhibits and sells pieces across Queensland."

Cr David Lewis said the new mural would be a hit with children using the pool.

Topics:  fccouncil hervey bay hervey bay aquatic centre

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast in for a wet week

Fraser Coast in for a wet week

After an unusually. warm September, the Fraser Coast will feel some relief this week with rain and cool conditions on the horizon.

WATCH: Man treads water for 11 hours after capsize

He spent the night lost at sea.

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Cultural shift at Fraser Coast council

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft..

Wheels are in motion for a cultural shift at the council.

More than $9000 raised for family after crash tragedy

Bradley Davis with his beloved children, Baillee, Maddison and Jason

The campaign was started on gofundme.com.

Local Partners