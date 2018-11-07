New mural captures the essence of the Bay

Paul Pettersson was enlisted by Sixty and Better coordinator Kate Burke and president Mark Westbrook to paint this stunning mural on what was a bare wall of Dan Dinna House in Torquay.

A COLOURFUL sea themed mural has brought an otherwise barren area of Dan Dinna House back to life.

The building is home to the Sixty and Better community group, which enlisted local artist Paul Pettersson to paint the stunning imagery, which captures a whale, turtle and dugong at play.

President Mark Westbrook said the club had recently removed some problem trees from around the eastern fence line, which left the area looking bleak.

After four weeks of work by Mr Pettersson, the surrounding area is looking fresh and bright.

"We had some trees that had to be removed because they were dropping branches on cars and some were rotten, so we cleared the whole area and it was very bare.

"All of a sudden we had this very stark exterior with no tree cover so the co-ordinator suggested we paint something on one of the walls and it progressed from there.

"Everybody here just loves it."

When Mr Pettersson brought some artistic ideas forward to the committee, Mr Westbrook said it was apt they choose a sea theme.

"He brought in lots of his pictures and there was lots of water ones but everyone just gravitated to this one," he said.

"It brightens up the whole area and it fits Hervey Bay really well ... it makes you realise what a great place Hervey Bay is and reminds you of what's out there under the sea."

The mural is part of a full refresh at Dan Dinna house, with more remodelling and landscaping to take place in coming months.

For more information about all the interesting classes and activities that the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program offers, visit 60andbetterherveybay. com.au or phone 41946781.

Dan Dinna House is located at 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay.