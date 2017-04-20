New mural for M'boro to be unveiled soon

A new mural will be unveiled on May 6, as part of the Maryborough Mural Project.

LEXIE and Foxie are the latest depictions to be unveiled as part of the Maryborough Mural Project, with a planned opening on May 6.

The latest artwork, drawn by artist Brian Tisdall, depicts Lexie Casperson saving his dog Foxie from a house fire that occurred in 1927, which resulted in the awarding of a Bravery Medal.

Co-founders of the project Elizabeth Lowrie and Deb Hannam said they were proud to see the artwork pinned to the wall on the Alice St side of Maryborough's Fire Brigade building.

The mural will be opened May 6 at 10.30am.