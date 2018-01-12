New mural unveiled illustrates peace, unity

Butchulla Elder Aunty Joyce Smith, Uncle Joe Eggmolesse and three children of different cultures are among the many illustrations on the community mural which was unveiled in Maryborough on Thursday.

IT'S a piece of art which celebrates peace, love and unity.

On Thursday, the collaborative canvas painting led by Hervey Bay artist Akos Yuhasz was unveiled at Maryborough City Hall and it's impressive, to say the least.

Akos was given a helping hand by children of the community to create the eccentric addition to the town.

