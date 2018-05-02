Menu
Co-founder and committee member of the Maryborough Mural Project, Deborah Hannam. Inge Hansen
News

New murals launching in Maryborough on election day

2nd May 2018 12:48 PM

SIX new murals will be unveiled to the public in Maryborough on election day.

The artwork is part of the Maryborough Mural Project, which hopes to complete about 30 murals by July. 

Project co-founder Deborah Hannam said:"We have been busy painting and so are behind on opening a number of our murals so we thought people might like to help us celebrate and admire out latest works of art."

On Saturday from 9am, Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will open murals Our World, The Brewer, and Comet Man Murals.

Attendees are instructed to meet at Queens Park to take a tour of the three murals.

"The mural project is promoting Maryborough as a place of artistic creativity and rejuvenating the city, attracting people to see the art and learn about its significance," Mr O'Brien said. 

"Each mural tells a particular story, in great detail, and is a credit to the talented artist. 

"I encourage everyone to come along and admire the artistry."

At 11:30 am Cr James Hansen will open Prime Minister Fisher, The Goat Race and Out of Work. Attendees are to meet at Bazaar St, outside the Fraser Coast Chronicle office.

fccommunity fcwhaton fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

