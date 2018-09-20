New name and location for CPL

NEW HOME: Choice, Passion, Life (formerly known as the Cerebral Palsy League) moved to a newly refurbished centre at 5 March Lane, Maryborough.

FOR almost 70 years CPL - Choice, Passion, Life, formerly known as the Cerebral Palsy League - have worked with people of all ages and done amazing things with their lives.

CPL has been in Maryborough since 1956, and were relocating to a new modern service with more options for people with disability in the region.

The name change was in line with tailoring their support services in homes, schools and communities to each client's goals so they can chase the best in life.

CPL's support packages include disability, therapy, employment and aged care services, so people can easily get all their services from one place.

On Friday, September 21 from 10.30am-1pm, they will hold an opening event for clients, families and community members to celebrate the opening of our new location at 5 March Lane, Maryborough.

Guests can enjoy a barbecue and live music, Screech Arts performance, a gardening demonstration and a tour of the new sensory room, refurbished kitchen, and purpose built Support in the Community (SIC) area.

You can find out more about CPL at cpl.org.au.