Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum stall at the 2015 Fraser Coast Seniors Expo with Faye Ross-Jones, Edna Cheetham, Mavis Bennett and Beverly Brooker.

THE Fraser Coast Seniors Expo is getting a facelift, with the event being renamed The Over 50s Lifestyle Expo by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Seniors project officer Julie de Waard said the change would allow for the attraction of a broader age bracket.

"There is a variety of products and services available at the Expo for people in the 50s and 60s and we want to make sure the event is inclusive and attracts those age groups as well," she said.

The expo will be held on August 4 at 9.30am.