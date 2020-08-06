New name on cards for Coast community hub

Mal Chard (second from the left), with David Hancox, Anthony MacDonald, Sarah O'Brien, Natalie Imre, Robin Thompson, Rhonda Davison and Di Olishewko at the Burrum District Respite Centre opening in Howard in 2011. Photo: Alistair Brightman / File

A NEW name could soon be given to one of the region's community hubs.

The council is asking residents if they would like to rename the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard in honour of the late local legend Mal Chard.

This was suggested by Cr James Hansen, who at a recent meeting put forward the idea of getting public comment on posthumously honouring the Howard community volunteer and 2005 Hervey Bay Citizen of the Year.

Mr Chard and his wife retired to Howard in 1996 - it provided a lifestyle balance between the bush he loved, and the beach she loved.

In 1998 he became involved in the Burrum District community after identifying Howard's need to have its own place where residents could come together and link up much needed services.

He saw the opportunity to build the community centre based in Howard and was committed to making it happen.

The Burrum District Community Centre was built in 2000.

Mr Chard's list of accomplishments is just as long as his volunteer contributions which included: serving as chairman of the Burrum District Community Centre, implementing respite services in the centre, picking up and dropping off respite centre clients, establishing the Burrum District Community Centre Markets, helping establish the Howard Ambulance Station and 2005 Citizen of the Year.

A survey on the council's Engagement Hub website has been set up.

It closes at 5pm on Sunday, August 16.

Details of the survey will also be placed at the Howard Library and circulated through networks of Howard-based community groups.