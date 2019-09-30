New Labor donor scam revealed at corruption commission

Jonathan Yee has told the Independent Commission Against Corruption he organised to have eight people falsely claim they were donating cash bundles of $5000 to the NSW Labor Party.

Jonathan Yee has told the Independent Commission Against Corruption he organised to have eight people falsely claim they were donating cash bundles of $5000 to the NSW Labor Party. iStockphoto.com/Acerebel

A central player in the Labor cash-in-a-bag donations scandal helped organise another fake donor scheme, this time in the name of state MP Chris Minns, an anti-corruption inquiry has been told.

Restaurant manager and former political hopeful Jonathan Yee told the Independent Commission Against Corruption on Monday he organised to have eight people falsely claim they were donating cash bundles of $5000 to the NSW Labor Party.

ICAC is examining whether Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo - now banned from Australia - was the true source of $100,000 said to be donated by 12 people from a Chinese Friends of Labor fundraising dinner in March 2015.

Mr Yee said he and then-state MP Ernest Wong organised the scheme after weeks earlier providing straw donors for money donated to the ALP account of Mr Minns.

Mr Minns lost to Jodi McKay in the vote for Labor leader following the March 2019 election.

Mr Yee said he asked several people to write $900 cheques that they would soon be refunded in cash.

More than half a dozen cheques made out to "ALP Chris Minns" were shown to the inquiry.

"I believe (the reason) will be to fly under the $1000 cap so a declaration was not necessary," Mr Yee told the inquiry.

"But at the same time it conceals whoever that particular donor or donors would be.

"I felt by assisting Ernest in this way, head office would look upon me as someone who could assist in future."

Mr Yee said he never asked who was the true source of the Chris Minns donations.

After one of the cheque straw donors told ICAC on Thursday he didn't provide the money, Mr Minns said he was taking steps to forfeit the donation.

"It should be noted that the donation was banked upon receiving a signed form from the donor, declaring that he was not a prohibited donor," the Kogarah MP said in a statement.

"It was banked at the time in good faith as I believed it was genuine and from (Johnnie) Lin's own personal checking account. Clearly, this donation should never have been made."

The inquiry continues.