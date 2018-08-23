New ocean swim to make a splash in Hervey Bay

MAKE A SPLASH: Organisers of the upcoming Enzo's Ocean Swim Classic (from left) Troy Geltch, Enzo Andreuzzi, Carol Mcnaughton, Lars Olsen. The event is scheduled for October 7.

MAKE A SPLASH: Organisers of the upcoming Enzo's Ocean Swim Classic (from left) Troy Geltch, Enzo Andreuzzi, Carol Mcnaughton, Lars Olsen. The event is scheduled for October 7. Cody Fox

SWIMMING: A new open water event will make a splash in Hervey Bay this October.

The drive behind the newly announced Enzo's Ocean Swim Classic, to be held on October 7, started as a conversation between ultraman Troy Geltch and B Mee Multisports Club's Lars Olsen, and has become a major open water swim on the Fraser Coast calendar.

"Through my training with Ultraman, I started doing longer swims and Lars was coaching me for it. We got the idea for longer swims and coming up with weird and wonderful plans for me and Lars if he was into it - some future goals and destination swims that incorporated long distance swimming,” Geltch said.

"We realised southeast Queensland doesn't have too many marathon distance swims around this part of the world, and most other places you have to qualify for the 20km, 30km, 40km swims.

"There weren't many qualifying events that were possible to sign up for without travelling to Fiji, far north Queensland or over to Western Australia.”

A joke about a 5km swim in Hervey Bay became reality.

"We put our heads together, spoke to Carol (McNaughton) as she's the brains of the operation, and there's a great potential for an event like this around October when conditions are perfect for it,” Geltch said.

Swimmers can choose from five distances. The 500m is for beginners, while the 10km epic, two laps from Enzo's At The Beach to the Urangan Pier, could be a qualifier for events like the 19.7km Rottnest Channel Swim in WA.

"The ball was rolling for the 5km and we thought why not double it as well,” Geltch said.

Races will include 500m, 1km, 2.5km, 5km and 10km distances, and the B Mee Multisports committee is awaiting confirmation from the Rottnest Channel Swim Association as to whether it will be a qualifying race for the February event.

The Rottnest Channel Swim is a qualifier for the English Channel Swim.

"Hervey Bay has quite a bit of a swimming community, whether that's the Aquatic Centre, social swimming clubs, and with two already popular and successful swimming events, if we threw a third one in there around the same time of the year, it does accommodate swimmers who don't usually have the opportunity to travel out of town to do these events,” Geltch said.

"The longer course swimmers from out of town will see they don't have to travel across Australia to get their qualifying swims.”

The closest high-profile long distance swims are the 11km Charity Ocean Swim at Coolum and the 8km Magnetic Island to Townsville swim.

"We're just at a beautiful spot to do a long and ultra swim, and to have a swim option that caters for all abilities and all ages,” Olsen said.

"We're talking big sea swims versus, on our worst day here, a wild northerly won't be anywhere near as bad as what it would be on Magnetic Island.

"The whole goal of this event is to fundraise money to go towards building a clubhouse for the club and members so we have a home base.”

Enzo Andreuzzi said he was proud to support the local club's great concept.