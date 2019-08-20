Menu
Jess Zelow of Hart of Hair believes Maryborough's support has be phenomenal in helping her business stay afloat.
New offices in CBD good for M'boro business

Boni Holmes
Jessica Lamb
20th Aug 2019
ONE of the few things you can't order over the internet is a haircut, and that's why foot traffic is so important to Maryborough's Hart of Hair.

Owner Jess Zelow is one of the businesses to benefit from the Maryborough central business district revitalisation works.

"The free RV camp sites have introduced so much more traffic its been amazing," Ms Zelow said.

"We are in a good position next to the Maryborough RSL and see lots of foot traffic from Station Square through to the CBD.

"I have been really lucky - the support from Maryborough has been really good."

Hart of Hair has been in business for four years with what Ms Zelow, a born and bred local, describes as a steady stream of clients.

She said the mural trails and the Armistice to Gallipoli Memorial is a huge draw card for the region and there has also been a lot of talk on the new Story Bank.

"The growth is not just happening here but it is spreading across the Wide Bay region," Ms Zelow said.

She pointed to the move by Rheinmetall Nioa to set up its business offices into the centre of town.

"Having industry in town will give us a boost," she said.

 

"I am pretty positive for our city."

