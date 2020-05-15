New opportunities for Aussie farmers in India

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

NEW biosecurity arrangements between Australia and India have created new opportunities for Queensland farmers looking to export their goods.

Agriculture minister David Littleproud said in a press release today that India's approval of phosphine fumigation of malting barley and in-transit cold treatment of fruits will be a breakthrough for the industry.

"India has the world's second largest population and its sheer scale and demand for food is projected to outpace supply," he said.

"The Indian malt market is estimated at 500,000 tonnes, worth over $100 million and it is anticipated Australia could gain a fair proportion of that market in 2021.

"There has been growth in the consumption of beer in India and Australia is known worldwide for its high-quality malting barley.

"India's recognition of phosphine as a quarantine treatment for malting barley will save industry up to $10 per tonne exported compared to treatment with methyl bromide."

According to the press release, barley fumigated with phosphine germinates more grains than barley treated with methyl bromide.

In-transit cold treatment is expected to boost export volumes of Australian fruits like apples, pears, table grapes and summer fruits, Mr Littleproud said.

"The main benefit of cold treating products in-transit compared to onshore in Australia is that better quality fruit arrives in the destination country.

"As the product is treated as it is transported, it gets to the market quicker and the exporter can charge a premium based on increased freshness.

"These are two significant market access achievements for our farmers who are the bedrock of our economy and will lead Australia's post-Covid recovery."

India was Australia's 4th largest export market in the 2018-19 financial year generating over $16 billion in revenue, according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs.