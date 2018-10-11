New Outdoor Furniture Clearance Centre is here to stay

Owner Adam Healey and his family invite the Fraser Coast community to come in and check out the great range of outdoor furniture on offer.

WITH a bright, freshly painted building and massive clearance signs, many Fraser Coast residents have already been enticed to check out the new Outdoor Furniture Clearance Centre on Boat Harbour Drive.

And the positive feedback has been overwhelming said owner Adam Healey, who has also been at the helm of Forty Winks in Hervey Bay for the past 10 years.

The building was the former home of SportsFirst, followed by a pop-up clearance centre for Harvey Norman but Adam said the discount outlet was here to stay.

He jumped at the opportunity to lease the building that's in a central location, boasts a massive floor space and has plenty of parking ... the perfect spot for when Forty Winks also moves into the building early next year.

The decision to expand into outdoor furniture was based on Adam's own experiences and customer feedback, which highlighted a need for a better range of good quality products at affordable prices on the Fraser Coast.

Customers will find a fantastic selection of wicker, timber and aluminium pieces, in contemporary and traditional designs.

"My dealings with buying outdoor furniture in Hervey Bay is, I would say, average so when I was shopping for something more contemporary or better quality ... I found it very difficult," Adam said.

"So the outdoor business came into the frame because there's a lack of competition and lack of opportunity to buy something that's good quality and affordable.

" I want to stop people from having to travel so far away away but to do that we need to be different and better."

Adam said there were many key areas that makes the business unique including a strong focus on customer satisfaction, with trained staff who will go above and beyond to assist customers.

There's no six to eight week-wait for furniture to arrive - if they don't have it in stock you can take the goods from the floor, and if they don't have what you're looking for, they will do their best to source it for you.

All goods will also be assembled and delivered to your door - an added benefit of buying locally, rather than online.

"We are very customer focused with staff who are trained and happy to serve you and serve you well.

"We want to give the perfect experience with a good range, at the right price.

"If there's a product that hits our floor, say it's a particular range, if it's the right product and the right price it will sell.

"But if it's the right product at the wrong price, it won't sell."

One big point of difference with The Outdoor Clearance Centre is those products that don't sell will be discounted every month until sold.

"So to be different, if that product doesn't sell, every month it gets a mark down and will eventually get to a point where it's below cost."

Feedback is more than welcomed, with the team wanting to know what range of products customers are looking for.

"It's all a learning curve for us as well. I'm seeing things through a consumers eyes because this is new for me too.

"What we are doing is definitely grabbing feedback of what people want because we can buy and change products quickly because we're not a franchise or a large business."

Check out the range of products at www.outdoorfurnitureclearancecentre.com.au or find them on Facebook under Outdoor Furniture Clearance Centre.

The store is located at 127 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.