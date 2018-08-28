New outside gym for Fraser Coast's fitness fanatics

NEW SPOT TO EXERCISE: Fitness enthusiast Carla Dell tries out some stretches on the new exercise station at Lower Dayman Park in Urangan. It's one of 59 stations designed to increase exercise and activity in the Fraser Coast.

NEW SPOT TO EXERCISE: Fitness enthusiast Carla Dell tries out some stretches on the new exercise station at Lower Dayman Park in Urangan. It's one of 59 stations designed to increase exercise and activity in the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

NEW exercise stations in Urangan's Dayman Park mean fitness enthusiasts like Carla Dell can develop their workout in the fresh air, without having to visit an indoor gym.

Ms Dell was one of the first to try out one of the council's new stations, finished in time for the start of spring.

The $24,742 outdoor gym structures provide a range of exercise possibilities including stretches, pull ups, push ups, dips, body twists, oblique pivots, back extensions and parallel bars, all in one small station.

It's one of about 59 stations located across the Fraser Coast, the more prominent ones found in Torquay Park, Boat Harbour Park and along the Esplanade.

Ms Dell, 58, said the station was a good place to start stretching for a run.

"As you get older do don't move through as many planes of exercise as you used to, but something like this is not only good for stretching, but for strength," Ms Dell said.

"You can tailor your workout for your own interests and conditions because of the way it is set up."

Councillor Zane O'Keefe said the three new exercise stations offer a healthy experience to the wider community and give exercise alternatives to users of Hervey Bay's walk and cycle path.

Division 10 Councillor Zane O'Keefe demonstrates how the new exercise equipment at Lower Dayman Park, Urangan, can be used. Contributed

He said the last days of winter were ideal weather-wise to start a new fitness program or add a new routine to existing program.

"Our nights are still cold but days are brilliant with mostly clear skies, just right for making use of the free exercise equipment available in many of our region's public parks," Cr O'Keefe said.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said it was important the council embraced an "active communities philosophy" by providing access to quality sporting fields and structures like playgrounds and exercise stations.