Fraser Coast sawmill reopens creating dozens of new jobs

MILL REBORN: (left to right) Owners Ben Hall Jr and Edith Hall with mill operator Ben Hall Jr at the Brooweena Sawmill.

A FAMILY of sawmill owners is breathing new life into Brooweena sawmill with about 25 jobs up for grabs.

It comes three years after the rural mill shut suddenly in 2014, devastating local contractors.

New owner Ben Hall Sr, who has worked in sawmills across Australia for the last six decades, said the final negotiations for the re-opening of the mill had been finalised.

Jobs for the mill were first advertised earlier this year but Mr Hall Snr said there had been some difficulties in liaising with the former owners which had led to unavoidable delays.

The revamped mill is set to support about 16 direct jobs, including timber stackers, chainsaw operators and crane drivers.

Another six jobs are up for grabs with the logging crews, along with four truck drivers and a field supervisor..

"We will be taking people on next month and expanding the sawmill from there," Mr Hall Sr said.

"We're also looking for the support of locals regarding locally-sourced saw logs.

"The new Brooweena mill will rely on private property logs."

The original Brooweena mill was closed in 2014 after workplace health and safety officers deemed a section of the site too unsafe to operate.

Mr Hall said had already made arrangements with WPHS officers to have the mill ready next month.

Jobs on offer at Brooweena:

THE owners of Brooweena Sawmill are looking for job-seekers to work a 40hr, four day week.



Jobs available include a chainsaw operator, loaders driver, saw operator, docker man, timber stacker, crane driver, log truck driver, log skidder operator and excavator log dump operator.



An administration position is also vacant for a part time office worker among others.



Jobs open to men and women.



For more information, contact Ben Hall Sr on 4129 9009 or email benhall@bigpond.net.au.

