Fraser Coast sawmill reopens creating dozens of new jobs

Blake Antrobus
| 16th Aug 2017 8:14 AM
MILL REBORN: (left to right) Owners Ben Hall Jr and Edith Hall with mill operator Ben Hall Jr at the Brooweena Sawmill.
MILL REBORN: (left to right) Owners Ben Hall Jr and Edith Hall with mill operator Ben Hall Jr at the Brooweena Sawmill. Blake Antrobus

A FAMILY of sawmill owners is breathing new life into Brooweena sawmill with about 25 jobs up for grabs.

It comes three years after the rural mill shut suddenly in 2014, devastating local contractors.

New owner Ben Hall Sr, who has worked in sawmills across Australia for the last six decades, said the final negotiations for the re-opening of the mill had been finalised.

Jobs for the mill were first advertised earlier this year but Mr Hall Snr said there had been some difficulties in liaising with the former owners which had led to unavoidable delays.

The revamped mill is set to support about 16 direct jobs, including timber stackers, chainsaw operators and crane drivers.

Another six jobs are up for grabs with the logging crews, along with four truck drivers and a field supervisor..

"We will be taking people on next month and expanding the sawmill from there," Mr Hall Sr said.

"We're also looking for the support of locals regarding locally-sourced saw logs.

"The new Brooweena mill will rely on private property logs."

The original Brooweena mill was closed in 2014 after workplace health and safety officers deemed a section of the site too unsafe to operate.

Mr Hall said had already made arrangements with WPHS officers to have the mill ready next month.

Jobs on offer at Brooweena:

THE owners of Brooweena Sawmill are looking for job-seekers to work a 40hr, four day week.

Jobs available include a chainsaw operator, loaders driver, saw operator, docker man, timber stacker, crane driver, log truck driver, log skidder operator and excavator log dump operator.

An administration position is also vacant for a part time office worker among others.

Jobs open to men and women.

For more information, contact Ben Hall Sr on 4129 9009 or email benhall@bigpond.net.au.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  brooweena fcindustry fraser coast jobs sawmill

Pedestrian taken to hospital after struck by car

Pedestrian taken to hospital after struck by car

PARAMEDICS were called after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

ABC host Emma Alberici accused of bullying in same-sex row

Lateline host Emma Alberici has fired up at a fellow journalist on Twitter.

Alberici expressed incredulity at being “labelled a bully”

State election tipped to be declared on the Fraser Coast

EARLY ELECTION? Parliamentary insiders have tipped the State Government to declare an election during their week-long visit in September.

Insiders suspect the election will be announced next month.

COURT: Victim defends with axe after knife threat in M'boro

The accused appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 14.

PHOTO GALLERIES: Foodies dive into seafood at festival

Thousands gathered at Fisherman's Park to taste-test what's on offer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands come to Blessing of the Fleet

Hervey Bay whale season 2017's Blessing of the Fleet - The season's vessels received blessings from ministers of various denominations.

'It’s a great night out being a part of the community.'

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

A WEIGHT loss meal plan which can strip 10kg in two weeks sparked a $300,000 bidding war on last night’s Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

