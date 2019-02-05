New owners for popular restaurant 71 Wharf

MARINA RESTAURANT: 71 Wharf owners Sharyn and Glen Joynson with (L) Will Wilder, Pam Bowman, Lindsay Condon and Connor Joynson.

MARINA RESTAURANT: 71 Wharf owners Sharyn and Glen Joynson with (L) Will Wilder, Pam Bowman, Lindsay Condon and Connor Joynson. Alistair Brightman

STANDING on the deck of 71 Wharf and looking out onto the Mary River, Sharyn and Glen Joynson are content.

They have just become the restaurant's new owners - a decision they couldn't be more excited about.

Despite neither of them having experience in hospitality, they were desperate to keep their favourite business alive after hearing it was about to permanently close.

So, they bought it.

The couple, who both grew up in Howard, have talked about buying a business in the region for as long as they can remember.

Their whirlwind life adventures brought them back to Maryborough, where they hope to grow old together.

The pair has great memories of coming to the riverside restaurant since it opened 25 years ago.

The foodies recall working through the menu while enjoying each other's company and the beautiful view.

With a new chef on-board, Mrs Joynson said they would gradually be making changes and hoped the place would soon thrive.

The restaurant's existing staff have returned too, including popular barista and long term employee Will Wilder.

"We have just completely fallen in love with the atmosphere and feel of the restaurant,” Mrs Joynson said.

"We are looking at introducing evening dining.”

A special Valentine's Day dinner has already been planned at 71 Wharf, with spots still available.

Inside the restaurant's function room is a wall marking flood levels for different years, ranging in height up to the restaurant's roof.

71 Wharf is known to flood and the pair are expecting it to happen one day - they're just hoping it's not too soon.

71 Wharf is located at 71 Wharf St, Maryborough.