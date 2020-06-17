New park to get Coast kids in touch with nature

It is anticipated the park will be open for use by July, weather permitting.

FRASER COAST children will soon be crawling through logs, climbing ropes and making music while surrounded by nature.

The council is adding to the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden by building a new playground.

Councillor Zane O'Keefe said while the garden's footpaths had been a haven for nature lovers, and the Chinese Garden was a fantastic attraction, the new playground would offer families something extra.

New playground equipment being installed includes a hollow log for crawling through, totem poles, climbing ropes and musical instruments.

The playground is in a shaded, grassy area nestled between the creek and the Orchid House.

"The botanic garden is a fantastic place," Cr O'Keefe said.

"I know kids love to visit to see the ducks and turtles and the addition of the playground will add a new attraction and a new experience which will attract even more people to visit."

The playground is being built by the Fraser Coast Regional Council's parks construction team.

"The team have recently completed a number of park refurbishments including Black Stump Park on the Esplanade, Point Vernon and at Lower Dayman Park, Urangan and built a new playground at Poona," Cr O'Keefe said.

"It's all part of the council's plan to ensure we have a safe, healthy and active community, and that we maintain the unique lifestyle we all love and enjoy here on the Fraser Coast."

