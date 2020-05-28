Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New parking in CBD to be considered in strategy

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
28th May 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MIX of timed and untimed parking spaces will be considered by the Fraser Coast in the Maryborough business district as part of a new 20-year parking strategy.

Councillor James Hansen said the council endorsed the new Maryborough and Hervey Bay Parking Strategy 2019 - 2038 at its meeting this week.

"The existing parking strategy is six years old, was limited in its scope and most of the actions had been achieved so council commissioned a review to investigate how the demand for public parking was changing," he said.

"Independent company Bitzios Consulting undertook the review and developed the strategy."

The strategy recommends Council focus on the Maryborough CBD and join with the state government to focus on parking around the Maryborough and Hervey Bay Hospitals.

"Before there are any changes in the Maryborough CBD, Council will undertake consultation with affected businesses in June for the timed parking review in Maryborough CBD," Cr Hansen said.

"The mix of timed and untimed parking spaces is critical to ensure a vibrant commercial centre for both the businesses and customers."

The strategy recommendations include $2 million for short-term projects (2020 to 2023); $8 million for medium term projects (2024 to 2028) and $16.5 million for long term projects (2029 to 2039).

The projects are a mixture of council-funded and projects which will require state and federal government funding assistance.

More Stories

fccouncil fcparking maryborough cbd parking
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former candidate aiming for second run at election

        premium_icon Former candidate aiming for second run at election

        News Mr Tantari said he was honoured to have been a candidate

        • 28th May 2020 6:00 PM
        MERRY MARKETS: Iconic event returns to Maryborough

        premium_icon MERRY MARKETS: Iconic event returns to Maryborough

        News Maryborough’s Thursday markets have returned to the heritage city.

        Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        premium_icon Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        Breaking The air and sea search continues for the missing Hervey Bay man

        Coast driver clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

        premium_icon Coast driver clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

        News Officers say people must remember the fatal five