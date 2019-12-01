New partnership to promote region’s development

FRASER Coast Regional Council will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with a local property industry association to promote positive planning and development in the region.

As part of the 12-month agreement, Fraser Coast Property Industry Association, which says it represents the views of the wider property industry, businesses and associate businesses, will form a joint working group with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The aim of the working group will be to review issues affecting the region's development industry. Mayor George Seymour said the council was determined to build better communities by ensuring a strong economy while still maintaining the region's natural environment and lifestyle.

"This new MOU with the FCPIA will promote a strong, transparent and positive working framework to attract business investment, and advance good planning and development," he said.

"The proactive working relationship will give the council valuable feedback about our planning policies and service delivery and provide a platform for us to grow the economy and create jobs on the Fraser Coast."

FCPIA president Glen ­Winney said the association had more than 60 corporate members representing businesses such as builders, real ­estate agents, consultants, media, property owners, ­developers, legal and finance services.

"The group represents some of the key employers and economic drivers on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"We understand that council is a regulatory body and while the industry may not ­always agree with council ­decisions, having an association to formally put the ­industry's point of view across in a professional and structured manner is invaluable."