New pathway for job seekers hoping to score work at council

Council's new training program will help jobseekers prepare for jobs at council.

Council's new training program will help jobseekers prepare for jobs at council.

A NEW council training program could allow local job seekers to get their foot in the door for ongoing employment.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is seeking expressions of interest from local job seekers to take part in a pilot administration and customer service training program that could lead to casual employment.

CEO Ken Diehm said the council was one of the biggest employers in the region and this new program provided an opportunity for local job seekers to get a foot in the door and receive skills development training at the same time.

“Council is establishing a pool of temporary and casual employees for administrative and customer service roles, with the first step being a training program in early 2021,” he said.

“We are looking for people who have the motivation, availability and willingness to learn with up to 12 places on offer.

“The program is not designed to train people from scratch though. While applicants don’t need to have previous experience in administration or customer service, they are expected to have some basic computer skills and personal attributes suitable to the roles.”

Mr Diehm said the training program would be provided at no cost to selected participants who would receive a certificate upon successful completion of the training.

“The training program will cover a range of areas including general administration, computer skills, customer service, conflict resolution, workplace health and safety, records management and business communication,” he said.

“It will consist of five days of face-to-face group workshops and eight hours of self-paced online training.

“Participants who successfully complete the training and demonstrate high performance throughout the program may have the opportunity to join Council’s administration and customer service casual pool.

“Being in the casual pool also increases applicants’ chances of securing permanent employment.”

Mayor George Seymour said the council was an equal opportunity employer with the program open to anyone living on the Fraser Coast.

“We particularly encourage groups such as people with disabilities, young people/school leavers, mature age job seekers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, migrants, veterans, and people re-entering the workforce after a lengthy absence, to apply,” he said.

More details are available on the Job Vacancies section of the council’s website with applications due by 12 November 2020.

Successful candidates will be selected in December with group workshops commencing from January 2021.