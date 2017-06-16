24°
Sport

New pathway to discover most-talented netballers

Matthew McInerney | 16th Jun 2017 12:34 PM
Hervey Bay Netball, Division One - Flames Firebirds versus Breakaways Bayside - Breakaways' Tracy Tester.
Hervey Bay Netball, Division One - Flames Firebirds versus Breakaways Bayside - Breakaways' Tracy Tester. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER Coast's rising netball stars will have another new opportunity to be identified by the state's leading talent scouts.

The Queensland Premier League is a new avenue for netballers to be discovered.

The Queensland State Netball League, in which the region is represented by Wide Bay Thundercats, currently provides a direct pathway to state underage, City v Country and Queensland Fusion representative honours.

According to Hervey Bay coach Kerrianne Farrelly, one of regional Queensland leading coaches, the Premier League will provide another way for the state's most-talented players to be identified and nurtured for higher honours.

"It sits above the Hervey Bay representative level. These girls can be identified for state teams and progressively for other squads and state league teams,” Farrelly said.

Farrelly has long been one of Wide Bay Netball's premier coaches. A former Thundercats coach, Farrelly directed Bay Bullets to two consecutive Hervey Bay Netball Association Division 1 titles in 2015-16.

Earlier this year she was assistant coach for Queensland's under-19s, which finished runner-up at the national championship.

She said the state age carnival had become a tournament in which most associations participated, but the Premier League would give the best players a higher level at which to play.

That higher, more difficult, level could help scouts identify the next generation of Fushion, Firebirds and Diamonds players.

"They need the platform to identify those players,” Farrelly said.

"There has to be the focus area to send talent ID scouts, and the QPL is certainly one of those platforms, especially in the 16-to-18 age groups.”

Hervey Bay will host Zone 4's opening round on Sunday, where the local side will face teams from Bundaberg, Nambour and Nanango in 16s, 18s and Opens. The zone winner will go on to face the winner of Zone 3, which includes the likes of Mackay, Capricorn Coast, Gladstone, and Rockhampton, for the Central Queensland Cup.

The winner will face three other conference winners and the second-placed southeast Queensland team for the chance to be crowned QPL champions.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport netball

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

VIDEO: See the first Mary Poppins pedestrian lights

VIDEO: See the first Mary Poppins pedestrian lights

MARYBOROUGH is about to have a jolly holiday with Mary, with the first of the Mary Poppins-themed crossing lights up and running on Kent and Richmond Sts.

Car crash leads to discovery of marijuana stash

Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A car crash led to the discovery of a man's marijuana stash.

Business closes, butcher taking his knives on the road

The Raw Sausage Butchery - Graham Zahl has had over 50 years ecperience ad a butcher and demonstrates that he still has all ten fingers.

After nearly 60 years Mr Zahl says he's never lost a finger.

Sheaff kicking goals well above her age

Fraser Coast junior Murphy Sheaff, who plays football for Sunshine Coast Fire in the NPL and Wide Bay's rep teams.

The 13-year-old recently represented Wide Bay.

Local Partners

It's all about ability for hard-working Aaron

Maryborough's Aaron Graves has proven intellectual disability is no barrier to finding fulfilling work.

The show must go on at Mary Poppins Festival

Maryborough's Star Dust Drama Academy during their rehearsal for The Surprising Uprising of Arnold Stick which will be performed at this year's Mary Poppins Festival. Back: Emma Collis, Hayden Wheeler, Rhiannon Patten, Mikaila Van Wyk, Sarah Walter and Samantha Walter. Middle: Ethan Jones, Lucifer Proud and Nathaniel Brampton. Front: Chloe Jones, Georgia Russell, Daniel Gordano and Juniper Canning

Characters from the past have inspired a local drama production

Teebar set to make dust fly in action packed event

Lane Heaton in the Open Bull Ride event at the 2016 Teebar Rodeo.

Camping will also be available through the weekend.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

1.90ha Prime Development Site in Urangan

Urangan 4655

Residential Land This is now your time to purchase one of the last 1.90ha ... Expressions of...

This is now your time to purchase one of the last 1.90ha blocks of land located in the rapidly growing area of Urangan. This property is ideally suited for unit...

OASIS IN THE BAY ALLEGRA GRAND MERCURE APARTMENTS.

102/468 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction in...

It doesn't get any better than this, located opposite beautiful Shelley Beach overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby Fraser Island and beyond, enjoy...

LUXURY WITH THE BEACH LIFESTYLE

5/371 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

The Bay Apartments are situated right on the esplanade facing directly North towards the open blue ocean and golden sands of scenic Hervey Bay. Within walking...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 Auction in...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!