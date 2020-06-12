New pathways to higher education for M'boro students

CQUniversity Associate Vice-President Wide Bay and Gladstone Region Luke Sinclair, Maryborough State High School Principal Simon Done and CQUniversity Vice-President of Global Development Alastair Dawson signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

NEW pathways to higher education have been forged for Fraser Coast students.

This week a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Maryborough State High School and CQUniversity Australia, providing students with study options into the university's training and higher education programs.

It also sets out guidelines establishing stronger collaborations when it comes to teacher training and staff professional development.

Luke Sinclair, associate vice president for CQUniversity's Wide Bay Burnett region said the partnership would allow early enrolment for senior students in some of the university's vocational and university level courses.

"Through this partnership, CQUniversity will work with Maryborough State High School to delvier our Start Uni Now and VET in Schools programs which allow students to complete university level units while still in high school.

"We will also work with the school to deliver direct entry pathways into eligible CQUniversity courses, including the new Principal's Recommendation Scheme, which will allow students to gain entry into their chosen course based on recommendation from their school principal.

"This is an innovative new alternate entry offering that allows students apply for and secure an unconditional offer to their chosen course at CQUniversity, without needing an ATAR or Senior Certificate or meeting certain course prerequisites."

Maryborough State High School principal said the partnership would help to raise post-school education and training aspirations among local students, who will benefit from the flexible options.

"Delivering options for direct and early will improve accessibility to higher education and help to ensure Maryborough State High School have strong options when it comes to their education and future careers."

Students are now able to start enrolling in pathway programs and applying for 2021 course offerings through the Principal's Recommendation Scheme.