New patrol tower for Hervey Bay Lifesaving Club

17th Feb 2017 4:18 PM
The new lifeguard tower ready for the 2017 Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships.
The new lifeguard tower ready for the 2017 Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships.

HERVEY Bay beachgoers will be under the watchful eye of the Surf Life Saving Club thanks to a new patrol tower on Torquay Beach.

Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said it would enable the lifeguards to have better visibility in the detection of dangerous situations.

"On busy summer days it's important to have the best support for our surf live saving services, which is what the new tower provides,” he said.

"Australia has the most beautiful beaches in the world attracting local and international visitors, and our lifeguards do an incredible job keeping our beachgoers safe.”

The project was funded through a $100,000 investment from Coalition Government.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said the tower creates a safer environment so more people can enjoy the beach.

"This new patrol tower means the surf lifesavers can see the beach and the swimmers better, making everyone safer,” Minister Nash said.

"Surf life saving clubs are an institution in our coastal regions, and they make families feel safe going to the beach.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcdevelopment hervey bay surf lifesaving club keith pitt patrol tower

HERVEY Bay beachgoers will be under the watchful eye of the Surf Life Saving Club thanks to a new patrol tower on Torquay Beach.



