New Pepsi Max flavour cashes in on Aussie obsession
Food & Entertainment

New Pepsi cashes in on Aussie obsession

2nd Sep 2020 11:07 AM

Summer is within touching distance and for fruit lovers that means one thing, mango season is back baby.

With that in mind the gurus over at Pepsi Max have created a delightful new flavour by blending the fizzy stuff with one of the nation's favourite fruits to create Pepsi Max Mango.

This is the fourth new flavour in an experimental phase for the drinks giant, after the releases of Pepsi Max Creaming Soda, Pepsi Max Vanilla and Pepsi Max Raspberry.

It may not be summer yet, but the taste is sweet, tangy and tastes like real mangoes. It'll transport you to the beach in a jiffy.

The mango variant is the fourth new flavour from Pepsi Max.
The mango variant is the fourth new flavour from Pepsi Max.

To celebrate the launch, the Pepsi Max team commissioned research into just how passionately

Aussies feel about their favourite summer fruit, the results revealing that:

• Nearly half (46%) of Aussies are obsessed with mangoes, saying it is their favourite fruit

and they can't get enough of them

• Two thirds (64%) admit to getting into a heated debate with their family over the best way

to eat a mango

• One third (30%) are adamant there's a 'right' way to eat a mango

• From the shower to the bed, Aussies have been eating their mangoes in strange places

 

 

