New Pilot: Baldwin to lead Hervey Bay Bombers in 2020

AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers senior team will have a new pilot for the 2020 season.

Club stalwart Darren Baldwin takes over from 2019 coach Darren Hunter.

Baldwin has been involved in various roles with the club over the past 36 years.

The club has tasked him with ending the club’s six-year senior premiership drought.

He took charge of the seniors in late November with the club holding four weeks of pre-season training before Christmas.

“We had good numbers for training and will return on the 14th of this month, ready to prepare for the season.

Senior coaching was always a goal for Baldwin and after receiving encouragement for his wife, players and club members he nominated and was selected for the position.

“My wife and three kids are fully supportive.

My kids have grown up around the club,” he said.

Baldwin plans to instil the traditional Bombers’ core values to his team.

“We will be about mateship, sacrifice, dedication and sportsmanship,

I want to create a positive environment on and off the field,” he said.

The club is yet to announce any new signings but Baldwin advised they are hoping to make some announcements in the near future.

“We will be sticking with our core group of players from the past few years. who are a great bunch of lads,” he said

The Bombers have been grand finalists for the past two seasons and plan to go better this season.

Baldwin believes the club does not have to look too far to create a blueprint for success.

“I think we need to follow the example of Bay Power and create pathways for our under 16’s and move them through into seniors,” he said.

Baldwin believes the outlook for the whole club is very bright.

“Last season we won reserves and women’s and our juniors are strong,.

We have just been falling short with the senior team,” he said.