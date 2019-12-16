NEW PLAN: Initiative tackling social issues gets cash boost

HBNC's CEO Tanya Stevenson and VP Kirsti Kee celebrating the next stage of implementing the Hervey Bay Neighbour Centre initiative 'The Social Plan'.

A PLAN focused on changing the region's social statistics is moving to the next stage thanks to a cash injection from the council.

Through a partnership with the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund, the Fraser Coast Community Social Plan was launched in November 2018.

The plan is to address issues for the vulnerable and disadvantaged in the community and change poor social statistics which hadn't improved much within a decade, HBNC chief executive officer Tanya Stevenson said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's manager of community development and engagement Tracey Genrich, FCRC coordinator of community development James O'Connor, (back) councillor David Lewis, Cr Zane O'Keefe, Cr Anne Maddern and Cr Darren Everard (front) HBNC CEO Tanya Stevenson and HBNC VP Kirsti Kee celebrating the next stage of implementing the Hervey Bay Neighbour Centre initiative 'The Social Plan'

Ms Stevenson said since launching, the Social Plan had already started small projects with the $30,000 of initial funding last year but was ready to move forward.

The implementation strategy, which was presented to the council earlier this year, states the initiative hopes to change things such as the Wide Bay Burnett region being named the most disadvantaged in the country in 2019 by the Regional Australia Institute.

The Social Plan outlines 39 strategies and more than 100 action items recommended by the community members at more than 25 forums.

Councillors David Lewis, Anne Maddern, Denis Chapmans, Darren Everard and Zane O'Keefe have contributed a further $30,000 from ­discretionary funds to implement the next stages of the plan.

The council has also committed $40,000 of in-kind resources which adds to the $26,000 of in-kind funding from the Queensland Council of Social Services and $30,000 from the HBNC.

It is hoped the initiative can secure a grant which matches this year's funding commitments dollar-for-dollar from the BBR fund.

It is proposed that the initial implementation activities will take place over 12 to 18 months.