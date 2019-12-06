New plan to bypass Tiaro in next five years

News 5.3.12 BCM Bruce Highway cut at Chinamans Creek on the north side of Tiaro. Pic John Wilson

TIARO is set to be bypassed within the next five years under new plans unveiled by the State Government.

The Chronicle can exclusively reveal the upgrade, which will involve a highway alignment being developed, will be built to withstand a one in 100-year flood. The new road will be built east of Tiaro around flood-prone areas like Black Swamp Creek.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said planning is underway, with the upgrade part of the government’s $1.9 billion pipeline of road and transport projects in the region.

“There’s 580 local jobs being created by the Cooroy to Gympie upgrade, 286 at Saltwater Creek and this project will add hundreds more,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’re building the state’s largest ever road infrastructure project: the $12.6 billion Bruce Highway upgrade program.

“Projects like this are getting families, truckies and tourists home sooner and safer.”

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said locals had overwhelmingly told him they wanted a bypass to avoid congestion in town and access being cut off when it floods.

Further consultation will occur, following a highway alignment being developed.