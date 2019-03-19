New plan to put defibs in Queensland schools

IT ALMOST sounds like a riddle.

What are you glad to have, but hope you never have to use?

For Jenni Spain, staff member at Xavier Catholic College, the answer is simple - the school's defibrillator.

The State Opposition made a commitment last week to ensuring every school has a defibrillator. The plan would cost about $2.6 million with grants available to every public and private school in Queensland.

Xavier Catholic College is already ahead of the curve - the school has had a defibrillator on hand for years and staff are fully trained in first aid.

Ms Spain will again undergo training in the coming weeks to refresh her first aid skills.

Principal Simon Dash said having a defibrillator was a "wise idea” for all schools.

He said many schools already had the machines, but it was up to the discretion of the workplace as to whether one was on site.

Mr Dash said the unit was regularly maintained.

"We have an external provider who comes in and checks the first aid kits on a regular basis,” he said.

"It's centrally located and easily accessible.”

With more than 1100 students at the school, as well as staff and visitors, Mr Dash said having the machine was vital.

He said the higher the number of people at a work place, the more highly recommended it was to have a defibrillator close at hand.

"Our staff do first aid training and part of that is how to operate a defib,” he said.

Mr Dash said training wasn't strictly needed as the machine also provided instructions as to how to use it.

But he said the training would come in handy in the event of an emergency.